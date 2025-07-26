Monsoon Fury: Palghar Faces Deluge, Lives Lost and Homes Destroyed
Heavy monsoon rains in Palghar, Maharashtra, have claimed four lives and damaged 461 houses, prompting a 'red alert' by the India Meteorological Department. The district's disaster management is assessing the situation, urging citizens to avoid flood-prone areas as rivers and streams continue to swell.
Heavy rains this monsoon season have devastated Maharashtra's Palghar district, leading to the tragic loss of four lives and damaging more than 450 homes, local authorities reported on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert,' warning of over 200 millimeters of rainfall in just 24 hours.
Since June 21, four fatalities have occurred due to the torrential rains, as detailed by disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. Among the casualties were Gopal Warghade, washed away in the Chas river, Ruthik Madha, who slipped into a flooded stream, and others swept away by flash floods.
As the monsoon rains persist, officials have issued a stern 'red alert' for the district. Authorities are vigilantly monitoring the situation and have urged residents to steer clear of flood-prone zones to prevent further tragedies.
