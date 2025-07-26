Modi Unveils Rs 4,900 Crore Infrastructure Boost in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and initiated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, enhancing airports, highways, railways, ports, and power in Tamil Nadu. Key figures like Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu participated, presenting a token of appreciation. These advancements aim to propel development across critical sectors in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a comprehensive infrastructure initiative in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant investment of Rs 4,900 crore across multiple sectors including airports, highways, and railways.
The event saw the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art terminal building, covering an expansive 17,000 square meters, aimed at bolstering the state's aviation capabilities.
In attendance were influential figures such as Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, who presented Modi with a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam, underscoring the cultural significance of the event.
