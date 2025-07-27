Left Menu

Heroic Foreman Leads Bold Rescue from Singapore Sinkhole

An Indian foreman, Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, played a crucial role in saving a woman from her car after it plunged into a sinkhole on Tanjong Katong Road South in Singapore. Together with other workers, he used a rope to safely extract the driver. The Land Transport Authority is investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:57 IST
Heroic Foreman Leads Bold Rescue from Singapore Sinkhole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian foreman, Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, emerged as a hero when a sudden sinkhole swallowed a car in Singapore. Working nearby, Subbiah quickly assessed the situation and led efforts to save a woman trapped in her vehicle.

The sinkhole incident, which occurred on Tanjong Katong Road South, is rare for Singapore, renowned for its well-maintained roads. Subbiah and his fellow workers used a rope to pull the woman to safety. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and local authorities have praised the workers for their swift action.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and updates have been provided by the SCDF on Facebook. Meanwhile, the Land Transport Authority has closed the road and is collaborating with relevant bodies to ensure structural safety, confirming that no nearby buildings were impacted by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

