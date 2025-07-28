Beachgoers Flee Sardinia Inferno
A wildfire in Sardinia forced beachgoers to flee by boat as other escape routes were blocked. Strong winds impeded rescue efforts, and several cars were destroyed. The Italian island has been grappling with a series of wildfires due to extreme summer heat waves, particularly in the south.
A sudden wildfire in Sardinia compelled dozens of beachgoers to evacuate by boat on Sunday as the blaze blocked all other escape routes. The intense fire near Villasimius led to billowing black smoke that was visible from the beach.
Firefighters reported that strong winds were complicating rescue missions and that several vehicles were engulfed by the flames. These incidents occur amid a series of summer heatwaves that have left Italy, particularly its arid southern regions, vulnerable to rampant wildfires.
The extreme weather conditions have led to a precarious situation, straining emergency services as they endeavor to protect lives and property against the relentless advances of the flames.
