Left Menu

Rising Flames: Tragedy and Turmoil as Wildfires Ravage Turkiye

Wildfires in northwest Turkiye have wreaked havoc, claiming 17 lives, primarily rescue volunteers and forestry workers, and forcing thousands to flee. Fueled by record-breaking heatwaves and strong winds, these fires have devastated large areas, prompting government action and leading to public unrest over suspected arson cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:37 IST
Rising Flames: Tragedy and Turmoil as Wildfires Ravage Turkiye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Wildfires raging outside Bursa, northwest Turkiye, have claimed four more lives, including two volunteer firefighters, raising the total death toll to 17 since June, according to news agency IHA.

The fires have driven over 3,500 residents from their homes, with authorities battling at least 44 separate blazes across Turkiye's provinces, exacerbated by unseasonably high temperatures and winds.

Prosecutions are underway against 97 individuals in connection with the fires, and tensions are high as residents demand action against suspected arsonists, underscoring the widespread impact of this environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025