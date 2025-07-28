Rising Flames: Tragedy and Turmoil as Wildfires Ravage Turkiye

Wildfires raging outside Bursa, northwest Turkiye, have claimed four more lives, including two volunteer firefighters, raising the total death toll to 17 since June, according to news agency IHA.

The fires have driven over 3,500 residents from their homes, with authorities battling at least 44 separate blazes across Turkiye's provinces, exacerbated by unseasonably high temperatures and winds.

Prosecutions are underway against 97 individuals in connection with the fires, and tensions are high as residents demand action against suspected arsonists, underscoring the widespread impact of this environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)