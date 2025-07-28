Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Trade Deals and Central Bank Meetings

The dollar strengthened against major currencies on Monday after the United States and European Union established a framework trade agreement. This development is part of a series of deals intended to avert a global trade conflict, with investors also anticipating upcoming U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings for further direction.

Following recent agreements with the EU and Japan, U.S. and Chinese officials are resuming talks to potentially extend their trade truce. The euro experienced a slight decline, reflecting a recalibration of investor sentiment regarding U.S. trade strategies and their implications for the dollar.

As tariff-related concerns diminish, market attention is shifting towards corporate earnings and central bank decisions. The U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expected to maintain current rates. Investors are also monitoring President Trump's stance towards the Fed's interest rate policies, amidst pressure for rate cuts.

