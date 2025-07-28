Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Trade Deals and Central Bank Meetings

The dollar's value increased against major peers following new U.S.-EU and U.S.-Japan trade pacts, aimed at reducing global trade tensions. Investors are closely watching central bank meetings for potential policy shifts. As trade concerns ease, market focus pivots to earnings and interest rates. Ethereum showed notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:30 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Trade Deals and Central Bank Meetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar strengthened against major currencies on Monday after the United States and European Union established a framework trade agreement. This development is part of a series of deals intended to avert a global trade conflict, with investors also anticipating upcoming U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings for further direction.

Following recent agreements with the EU and Japan, U.S. and Chinese officials are resuming talks to potentially extend their trade truce. The euro experienced a slight decline, reflecting a recalibration of investor sentiment regarding U.S. trade strategies and their implications for the dollar.

As tariff-related concerns diminish, market attention is shifting towards corporate earnings and central bank decisions. The U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expected to maintain current rates. Investors are also monitoring President Trump's stance towards the Fed's interest rate policies, amidst pressure for rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025