Tragedy Strikes: Man Jumps from Metro Rail Bridge

A tragic incident occurred when a 32-year-old man, identified as Nisar, jumped from a Metro rail bridge in Thrippunithura near Malappuram district. The police reported that he jumped between Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations.

Nisar's deliberate act followed his purchase of a ticket from Vadakkekotta to Thrippunithura. Despite efforts by fire and rescue teams, who set up a safety net and attempted to coax him down safely, Nisar jumped beyond the net, sustaining fatal injuries.

Subsequently, Metro officials cut power to the tracks and suspended train services. Nisar was rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, prompting the resumption of Metro services post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)