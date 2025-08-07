Odisha Paves the Path with Plastic Waste Roads

The Odisha government has unveiled a plan to incorporate plastic waste into road construction across urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, as part of a drive to embrace sustainable development practices, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Chaired by Usha Padhee, the principal secretary of the housing and urban development department, the meeting emphasized integrating environmentally friendly methods in developing urban infrastructure.

The strategy involves shredding plastic waste, such as bottles and carry bags, to mix with heated bitumen for road building, aligning with successful implementations by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The initiative is set to reduce pollution, enhance road quality, and support the circular economy, with pilot projects planned as the next step.

(With inputs from agencies.)