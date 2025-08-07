Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Dharali Disaster
Rescue efforts have intensified in Dharali village, Uttarkashi, following severe weather that left over 270 people stranded. The Indian Army and disaster response teams are working tirelessly alongside local authorities to evacuate others and restore road connectivity as the region remains severely impacted by landslides and infrastructure damage.
Rescue operations in Dharali village, Uttarkashi, have picked up speed after weather conditions improved. Indian Air Force helicopters have successfully evacuated over 270 stranded people, despite numerous challenges posed by recent heavy rains and landslides that have damaged infrastructure across the district.
Approximately 50 civilians remain missing, alongside nine army personnel, as search efforts continue. According to officials, four fatalities have been confirmed, while the exact number of missing persons remains uncertain. Rescuers, along with two cadaver dogs, are actively pursuing survivors across impacted areas.
Authorities are battling significant road damage, hampering ground efforts. Equipment and personnel are being airlifted to critical locations, with Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters facilitating swift deployment. An action plan detailing further evacuations and resource distributions is underway, as officials endeavor to improve conditions in the disaster-stricken region.
