Delhi's Battle Against Traffic Congestion: A Call to Action

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi is calling on six government agencies to expedite efforts in addressing traffic congestion across the city. A report from the Delhi Traffic Police indicates persistent issues at 89 locations, with bus stop locations, poor road surfaces, and lack of proper signage being primary contributors.

Efforts to resolve traffic woes in the city have been ongoing, with a subcommittee led by the Joint CP (Traffic) meeting regularly to map and address problem areas. Of the 233 identified congestion points, 99 are resolved, 11 are partially complete, while 89 remain pending.

Agencies such as the Delhi Transport Corporation and New Delhi Municipal Council are tasked with relocating bus stops and enhancing road markings. At several critical points, infrastructure improvements like road repairs and installation of traffic signages are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)