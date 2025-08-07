Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Traffic Congestion: A Call to Action

The Public Works Department in Delhi is urging six government agencies to fast-track pending works to ease traffic congestion at 89 key locations. A report by Delhi Traffic Police highlights bus stop obstructions, poor road conditions, and missing signage as major issues. Efforts are being coordinated by the Delhi government to address these unresolved problems.

Efforts to resolve traffic woes in the city have been ongoing, with a subcommittee led by the Joint CP (Traffic) meeting regularly to map and address problem areas. Of the 233 identified congestion points, 99 are resolved, 11 are partially complete, while 89 remain pending.

Efforts to resolve traffic woes in the city have been ongoing, with a subcommittee led by the Joint CP (Traffic) meeting regularly to map and address problem areas. Of the 233 identified congestion points, 99 are resolved, 11 are partially complete, while 89 remain pending.

Agencies such as the Delhi Transport Corporation and New Delhi Municipal Council are tasked with relocating bus stops and enhancing road markings. At several critical points, infrastructure improvements like road repairs and installation of traffic signages are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

