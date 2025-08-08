Strategic Infrastructure Push in Northeast India: Enhancing Connectivity for Growth

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has called for a strategic overhaul of infrastructure projects across Northeast India, urging that they be mapped on the PM GatiShakti Portal for improved planning. This initiative seeks to augment future initiatives and optimize logistics policies throughout the region.

During a virtual high-level task force meeting on 'Logistics, Infrastructure Connectivity in NER,' Scindia emphasized the development of industrial clusters along transport corridors. Such efforts, he suggested, would catalyze economic diversification and harness the Northeast's potential as a trade gateway.

Discussions also included bridging infrastructure gaps via enhanced digital connectivity, climate-resilient development, and multimodal logistics parks. The meeting, chaired by Assam's Chief Minister, underscored the strategic significance of elevating the Northeast's connectivity to boost trade with Southeast Asia.

