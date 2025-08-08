Ganga and Yamuna Retreat: Flood Cleanup Underway in Prayagraj and Varanasi
In Prayagraj and Varanasi, the receding water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have prompted extensive flood cleanup efforts. Over 3,800 sanitation workers are involved in clearing silt and spraying pesticides to ensure public safety, while district and civic officials actively coordinate relief operations and support flood-affected residents.
- Country:
- India
The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj have significantly dropped, facilitating major cleanup operations in the flood-hit regions. On Friday, the Yamuna's level reached 82.77 meters in Naini while Ganga's was 82.16 meters in Phaphamau, falling below the danger mark.
The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has deployed 3,000 sanitation workers in the worst-hit areas to carry out cleaning tasks, while an additional 600 employees tackle partially affected zones. Another 200 sanitation workers from the District Public Relations Office have been engaged.
In Varanasi, the Ganga's level has also declined, prompting war-footing cleanup efforts, where municipal employees are sanitizing areas with bleaching powder and sodium hypochloride to protect against disease vectors like mosquitoes. Relief camps and teams ensure ongoing support for affected residents, with high-profile on-site visits from government officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
