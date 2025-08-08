Left Menu

Operation River Rescue: Heroes Amid Uttarakhand's Turmoil

In Uttarakhand, massive rescue operations are underway following devastating flash floods in Dharali. With communication restored, rescuers aided by sniffer dogs and drones, are evacuating those trapped amidst the rubble. Army, ITBP, and other forces are actively working to save lives and restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:34 IST
In the disaster-stricken region of Dharali, Uttarakhand, determined rescue efforts continue after last week's catastrophic flash floods. Utilizing sniffer dogs and drones, rescuers are combing through debris, racing against time to locate the missing and ensure survivor safety as communication lines have finally been restored.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, assures swift evacuation of affected individuals, noting that 650 people have already been rescued. Connectivity issues have been resolved, escalating rescue operations as critical infrastructure like blocked roads and power supply remain severely impacted.

Around 800 personnel, including the Army, ITBP, and the NDRF, are dedicated to evacuating stranded individuals, with the military constructing crucial bridges for accessibility. The concerted efforts of civil and military forces highlight the urgent need for coordinated relief in Uttarakhand's disaster zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

