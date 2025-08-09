Dharali Disaster: Rescue Efforts and Road to Recovery

Rescue operations in disaster-hit Dharali, Uttarkashi, have entered their fifth day. Helicopters and ground teams focus on prioritizing evacuations and restoring road connectivity, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel search for missing individuals using advanced technology.

Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth highlights the importance of fast evacuation and recovery operations. The IAF's Chinook and Ai-17 helicopters have airlifted over 1,000 individuals since Wednesday, amid ongoing challenges such as blocked roads and disrupted infrastructure.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces Rs 5 lakh aid for affected families and a committee for sustainable rehabilitation. The government emphasizes its commitment to the affected families, with continual delivery of essential items and restoration of basic utilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)