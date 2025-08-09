Left Menu

Deluge in Delhi: A Rainy Chaos on Raksha Bandhan

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Raksha Bandhan caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Major areas were flooded, leading to diversions and advisories by the Delhi Traffic Police. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C and more rain is forecasted for Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:53 IST
Heavy rainfall brought Delhi to its knees on Raksha Bandhan, causing severe waterlogging and traffic chaos across the national capital. Key thoroughfares were submerged, turning residential areas into virtual swimming pools. The overnight rain began late Friday, with Safdarjung logging 78.7 mm and Pragati Maidan reaching a peak of 100 mm.

The downpour continued throughout Saturday, exacerbating the situation with an additional 25.9 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung by evening. Uprooted trees and flooded roads left most of the city in disarray. Notable areas affected included Ring Road, Anand Parbat, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel, forcing diversions and road closures.

Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, urging commuters to avoid heavily waterlogged areas and consider using Delhi Metro services. Despite efforts by quick response teams to clear floodwaters, further rain is forecasted for Sunday, challenging the city's infrastructure once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

