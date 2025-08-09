Deluge in Delhi: A Rainy Chaos on Raksha Bandhan

Heavy rainfall brought Delhi to its knees on Raksha Bandhan, causing severe waterlogging and traffic chaos across the national capital. Key thoroughfares were submerged, turning residential areas into virtual swimming pools. The overnight rain began late Friday, with Safdarjung logging 78.7 mm and Pragati Maidan reaching a peak of 100 mm.

The downpour continued throughout Saturday, exacerbating the situation with an additional 25.9 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung by evening. Uprooted trees and flooded roads left most of the city in disarray. Notable areas affected included Ring Road, Anand Parbat, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel, forcing diversions and road closures.

Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, urging commuters to avoid heavily waterlogged areas and consider using Delhi Metro services. Despite efforts by quick response teams to clear floodwaters, further rain is forecasted for Sunday, challenging the city's infrastructure once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)