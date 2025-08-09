Deluge in Delhi: A Rainy Chaos on Raksha Bandhan
Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Raksha Bandhan caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Major areas were flooded, leading to diversions and advisories by the Delhi Traffic Police. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C and more rain is forecasted for Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall brought Delhi to its knees on Raksha Bandhan, causing severe waterlogging and traffic chaos across the national capital. Key thoroughfares were submerged, turning residential areas into virtual swimming pools. The overnight rain began late Friday, with Safdarjung logging 78.7 mm and Pragati Maidan reaching a peak of 100 mm.
The downpour continued throughout Saturday, exacerbating the situation with an additional 25.9 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung by evening. Uprooted trees and flooded roads left most of the city in disarray. Notable areas affected included Ring Road, Anand Parbat, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel, forcing diversions and road closures.
Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, urging commuters to avoid heavily waterlogged areas and consider using Delhi Metro services. Despite efforts by quick response teams to clear floodwaters, further rain is forecasted for Sunday, challenging the city's infrastructure once more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- rain
- waterlogging
- traffic
- chaos
- Pragati Maidan
- Safdarjung
- weather
- advisories
- Raksha Bandhan
ALSO READ
Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Landslide Chaos in Kedarnath
'The Boys' Final Season Teaser Unveiled, Packed with Superhero Chaos
Power Outage Chaos: Patients Treated Under Torchlight
Peace Amidst Chaos: Acts of Humanity Along the Cambodia-Thailand Border
Stabbing Chaos Unfolds at Traverse City Walmart: Suspect Detained