Astronauts' Historic Splashdown: A Pacific Return After 50 Years

In a historic return, four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Saturday, marking the first NASA Pacific recovery in half a century. The crew's journey concluded nearly five months following their mission to relieve test pilots stuck due to Boeing's Starliner challenges.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov safely landed back on Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule. Their mission followed the struggles of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose stay at the ISS was prolonged due to the unmanned Starliner having to return for corrections.

SpaceX's decision to switch splashdown locations from Florida to California earlier this year was aimed at reducing potential dangers from falling debris. SpaceX Mission Control welcomed the crew back, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in space exploration, as echoed by McClain's pre-departure remarks on cooperation amidst global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)