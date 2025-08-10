Left Menu

Astronauts' Historic Splashdown: A Pacific Return After 50 Years

Four astronauts safely returned from a mission to the ISS, marking SpaceX's first crewed Pacific Ocean splashdown in 50 years. The crew, which included astronauts from NASA, Japan, and Russia, replaced Boeing's Starliner test pilots whose mission was extended due to technical malfunctions. The event underscores international cooperation in space exploration.

In a historic return, four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Saturday, marking the first NASA Pacific recovery in half a century. The crew's journey concluded nearly five months following their mission to relieve test pilots stuck due to Boeing's Starliner challenges.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov safely landed back on Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule. Their mission followed the struggles of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose stay at the ISS was prolonged due to the unmanned Starliner having to return for corrections.

SpaceX's decision to switch splashdown locations from Florida to California earlier this year was aimed at reducing potential dangers from falling debris. SpaceX Mission Control welcomed the crew back, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in space exploration, as echoed by McClain's pre-departure remarks on cooperation amidst global challenges.

