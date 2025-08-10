Lions Roar Back to Gujarat: A Symbol of Conservation Success
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the return of Asiatic lions to Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary after 130 years. This resurgence highlights India's dedication to biodiversity and eco-tourism. A Rs-180 crore initiative aims at lion conservation, reflecting India's proactive climate and wildlife conservation strategies under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav declared the successful return of the Asiatic lion to Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighting a milestone in biodiversity conservation efforts. This comeback is seen as a testament to India's commitment towards guarding its natural heritage against climate change.
According to Yadav, the state of Gujarat has witnessed a remarkable 32% increase in its lion population over five years, with numbers expected to reach 891 by 2025. In an address commemorating World Lion Day in Devbhumi Dwarka, Yadav emphasized that the lion's return to Barda will not only enhance biodiversity but also stimulate eco-tourism and foster a stronger connection with nature.
The minister introduced a significant Rs-180 crore initiative aimed at advancing lion conservation and eco-tourism. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India has made notable progress on its 2030 climate goals, playing a leading global role in conservation through the International Big Cat Alliance to safeguard seven big cat species. Addressing human-leopard conflicts, Yadav announced the establishment of dedicated rescue centers in Gujarat, with plans for similar projects nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heritage Conservation: A Moral and Strategic Investment for Economic Growth
Preserving the Sacred: Conservation Efforts for Tungnath Temple
World Bank's Continued Commitment to Climate Change and Gender in the Pacific
Empowering Women Through Conservation: The Hargila Army Expands to Cambodia
Global Unity in Wild Conservation: The International Big Cat Alliance's Crusade