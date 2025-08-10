Left Menu

Lions Roar Back to Gujarat: A Symbol of Conservation Success

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the return of Asiatic lions to Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary after 130 years. This resurgence highlights India's dedication to biodiversity and eco-tourism. A Rs-180 crore initiative aims at lion conservation, reflecting India's proactive climate and wildlife conservation strategies under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav declared the successful return of the Asiatic lion to Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighting a milestone in biodiversity conservation efforts. This comeback is seen as a testament to India's commitment towards guarding its natural heritage against climate change.

According to Yadav, the state of Gujarat has witnessed a remarkable 32% increase in its lion population over five years, with numbers expected to reach 891 by 2025. In an address commemorating World Lion Day in Devbhumi Dwarka, Yadav emphasized that the lion's return to Barda will not only enhance biodiversity but also stimulate eco-tourism and foster a stronger connection with nature.

The minister introduced a significant Rs-180 crore initiative aimed at advancing lion conservation and eco-tourism. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, India has made notable progress on its 2030 climate goals, playing a leading global role in conservation through the International Big Cat Alliance to safeguard seven big cat species. Addressing human-leopard conflicts, Yadav announced the establishment of dedicated rescue centers in Gujarat, with plans for similar projects nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

