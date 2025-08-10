Karnataka Seeks Mega Boost for Urban Infrastructure

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve a substantial financial package for robust urban infrastructure projects. The appeal, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, aims to tackle challenges of rapid urbanization in Bengaluru, focusing on mobility, water supply, and waste management.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony for Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3, Shivakumar handed over a formal request to the Prime Minister. He highlighted Karnataka's strong fiscal contribution, being the second-highest tax-paying state, urging federal support to match that of Delhi for turning Bengaluru into a global metropolis.

Outlined in his letter were ambitious projects such as urban tunnels, the Bengaluru Business Corridor, and the Regional Rapid Transit System, which are pivotal for the city renowned for its IT/ITES sector and innovation hub. The letter was disseminated to media outlets, underscoring the need for federal backing.

