Left Menu

Potential Cyclone Develops Near Cabo Verde

A low pressure system is forming between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, with a 40% chance of turning into a cyclone within 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the Cabo Verde Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST
Potential Cyclone Develops Near Cabo Verde
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A well-defined low pressure system has emerged midway between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, presenting a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Though the system's development remains uncertain, the Miami-based forecaster has cautioned that the Cabo Verde Islands could experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.

As weather conditions continue to evolve, the potential impact on local communities highlights the unpredictability and imminent nature of cyclonic formations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025