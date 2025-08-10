Potential Cyclone Develops Near Cabo Verde

A well-defined low pressure system has emerged midway between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, presenting a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Though the system's development remains uncertain, the Miami-based forecaster has cautioned that the Cabo Verde Islands could experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.

As weather conditions continue to evolve, the potential impact on local communities highlights the unpredictability and imminent nature of cyclonic formations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)