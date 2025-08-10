Potential Cyclone Develops Near Cabo Verde
A low pressure system is forming between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, with a 40% chance of turning into a cyclone within 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the Cabo Verde Islands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:23 IST
A well-defined low pressure system has emerged midway between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, presenting a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone within the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Though the system's development remains uncertain, the Miami-based forecaster has cautioned that the Cabo Verde Islands could experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.
As weather conditions continue to evolve, the potential impact on local communities highlights the unpredictability and imminent nature of cyclonic formations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing issues warning of geological disasters after intense rainfall
Mumbai receives light intermittent rainfall
Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, rainfall activity likely to persist in coming days
Ceasefire Windows in Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amidst Crisis
Beijing Battles Devastating Floods Amid Record Rainfall