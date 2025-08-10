Tragic Accident in Ranchi: Two Killed Near State BJP Office

In a tragic incident in Ranchi, two individuals were killed and several more were injured when a four-wheeler struck them near the state BJP office on Harmu Road, police reported on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Argora police station. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of chaos as victims were left in distress.

Local police confirmed that two fatalities occurred immediately at the site, while injured parties were rushed to nearby medical facilities as emergency services responded rapidly to the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)