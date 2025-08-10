Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Ranchi: Two Killed Near State BJP Office

Two people lost their lives and several others were injured after a four-wheeler hit them near the state BJP office on Harmu Road, Ranchi, on Sunday evening. The accident site falls under the Argora police station area. The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:53 IST
In a tragic incident in Ranchi, two individuals were killed and several more were injured when a four-wheeler struck them near the state BJP office on Harmu Road, police reported on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Argora police station. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of chaos as victims were left in distress.

Local police confirmed that two fatalities occurred immediately at the site, while injured parties were rushed to nearby medical facilities as emergency services responded rapidly to the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

