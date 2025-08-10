Yamuna River Threatens Flood with Rising Water Levels in Delhi

The Yamuna river in Delhi has approached a critical juncture, reaching 204.31 metres at the old railway bridge by 7 pm, as reported by officials. This height is alarmingly close to the warning level of 204.50 metres, prompting heightened vigilance from local authorities.

The bridge remains a pivotal location for assessing the river's flow dynamics and potential flood threats. With water being steadily released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, coupled with consistent rainfall in the higher catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, the river's rise was inevitable.

Delhi braces itself as precautionary steps are activated to mitigate flood danger. As per protocol, evacuation measures will kick in at 206 metres, with the current warning mark standing at 204.5 metres and the perilous benchmark set at 205.33 metres.

