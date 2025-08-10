Left Menu

Yamuna River Threatens Flood with Rising Water Levels in Delhi

The Yamuna river in Delhi nears warning levels at the old railway bridge due to increased water release from barrages and rainfall in upper regions. Authorities monitor for potential flooding and prepare precautionary measures as water levels rise closer to the danger mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:36 IST
The Yamuna river in Delhi has approached a critical juncture, reaching 204.31 metres at the old railway bridge by 7 pm, as reported by officials. This height is alarmingly close to the warning level of 204.50 metres, prompting heightened vigilance from local authorities.

The bridge remains a pivotal location for assessing the river's flow dynamics and potential flood threats. With water being steadily released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, coupled with consistent rainfall in the higher catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, the river's rise was inevitable.

Delhi braces itself as precautionary steps are activated to mitigate flood danger. As per protocol, evacuation measures will kick in at 206 metres, with the current warning mark standing at 204.5 metres and the perilous benchmark set at 205.33 metres.

