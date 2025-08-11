Tragic School Reunion: Tree Fall Claiming Life Amid Traffic Chaos

A routine school visit turned into tragedy for Chhaaya Purav, a 49-year-old woman, as she lost her life following a tree fall on the premises. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries due to a major traffic jam delaying her ambulance's journey to the hospital.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where Purav was attending a function. Witnesses say she was at a safe distance, but the unexpected fall of the tree inflicted severe injuries on her. The delay was compounded by gridlock on NH-48, worsening her condition.

Police in Kelva have confirmed the incident but are yet to file any case. The tragedy has cast a pall over her community, with residents erecting hoardings in her memory as they mourn her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)