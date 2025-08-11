Floods in Bihar: Rivers Swell and Over 17 Lakh Affected

Torrential rains in Bihar have triggered severe flooding, impacting more than 17 lakh people across 1,144 villages in 10 districts, officials reported on Monday. Rivers and streams have overflowed, exacerbated by heavy rainfall from the catchment areas in Nepal.

The state has mobilized 32 rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF, utilizing over a thousand boats for rescue operations. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has instructed all concerned wings to remain vigilant as rainfall continues.

As rivers like Ganga, Kosi, and Gandak swell, officials have prepared to establish additional relief camps and community kitchens if necessary. Despite the ongoing crisis, no casualties have been reported so far.

