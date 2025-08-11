Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Three Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on the Dwarka Urban Expressway, three young men riding a scooter lost their lives after being struck by an SUV early Sunday morning. The collision occurred around 3:20 am near the Metro Flats close to Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh, according to police.

The victims, identified as Basant, 23, Pawan, 22, and Sunny, 22, resided in Najafgarh and worked at local kirana shops. Basant and Pawan hailed from Bihar, while Sunny was from Uttar Pradesh. The crash involved a car headed towards Najafgarh, driven by Sahil Tyagi from Gurugram, who fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle a kilometer away.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, confirmed that a case has been registered at the Najafgarh Police Station, and further investigations are underway. The community mourns the loss of these young lives.

