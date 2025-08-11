Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Three Lives Lost

Three scooter riders died in a collision with an SUV on Dwarka Urban Expressway. The victims, aged 22-23, worked in Najafgarh and were identified as Basant, Pawan, and Sunny. The driver fled the scene, and a case has been filed by Najafgarh Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:49 IST
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Three Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Dwarka Urban Expressway, three young men riding a scooter lost their lives after being struck by an SUV early Sunday morning. The collision occurred around 3:20 am near the Metro Flats close to Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh, according to police.

The victims, identified as Basant, 23, Pawan, 22, and Sunny, 22, resided in Najafgarh and worked at local kirana shops. Basant and Pawan hailed from Bihar, while Sunny was from Uttar Pradesh. The crash involved a car headed towards Najafgarh, driven by Sahil Tyagi from Gurugram, who fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle a kilometer away.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, confirmed that a case has been registered at the Najafgarh Police Station, and further investigations are underway. The community mourns the loss of these young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025