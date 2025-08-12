Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse in Kosi Kala Claims Innocent Lives

A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Kosi Kala's Nakasa Mohalla area when a derelict building's roof gave way, leading to devastating consequences. The collapse resulted in the deaths of a boy and a girl, with six others sustaining severe injuries, according to local police sources.

The injured victims were promptly transported to Mathura Hospital, but unfortunately, the young boy and girl succumbed to their injuries during treatment, as reported by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat. The incident has raised concerns about the structural integrity of older buildings in the area.

In response, the scene has been secured, and officials from both the Public Works Department and the Revenue Department are on-site to conduct a thorough investigation into the collapse. Residents are calling for immediate action to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

