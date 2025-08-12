Lucknow Metro Phase-1B: Paving the Way for Urban Connectivity and Growth
The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro project, a significant milestone in the city's infrastructure, extending the Metro network by 11.165 km with 12 stations. This phase will enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and improve urban mobility across densely populated and historic areas of Lucknow.
The Union Cabinet has given the green light to Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro project, marking a major leap in the city's infrastructure landscape. This new phase, as announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will extend the Metro network by 11.165 km at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting that culminated in this decision. Once operational, the expansion will augment Lucknow's Metro network to 34 km, connecting key zones such as Old Lucknow's busy commercial areas and major tourist attractions.
This strategic development is set to invigorate the city's economy, stimulate tourism, and streamline urban mobility, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors. It addresses pressing urban challenges and lays a foundation for future expansions, promising significant environmental gains alongside economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
