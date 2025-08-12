Shillong Shifts Gears: Green Cycling Initiative Unveiled
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched Shillong's first Public Bicycle Sharing system, aiming to promote non-motorised transport and reduce dependence on fossil fuel-driven vehicles. The initiative is part of the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024. Actor Milind Soman supported the launch, advocating for healthier living.
Meghalaya steps forward in sustainable mobility with the launch of its first Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system in Shillong, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The project, prominently featuring actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, is integral to the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024.
The initiative seeks to encourage non-motorised transport (NMT) by integrating cycling and walking into the city's transport framework, aspiring for a 35 percent shift towards such means. This marks a significant move to lessen Shillong's dependence on fossil fuel-driven vehicles.
With over 20 electric bicycles available via an app-based system, the state, in collaboration with GIZ India and support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, commits to enhancing urban mobility while addressing climate action, air quality, and accessibility. Milind Soman's involvement highlights a cultural shift towards environmental responsibility.
