India Elevates Science and Innovation at International Olympiad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's significant investment in scientific research and innovation. Addressing the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, he emphasized India's dedication to international collaboration and its achievements in STEM. Modi also praised the contributions of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's substantial investment in the scientific research ecosystem, speaking at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai via video link.
Modi highlighted India's unique blend of tradition and innovation, pointing to the high altitude observatory in Ladakh. He reinforced India's commitment to international collaboration and educational initiatives like the 'One Nation One Subscription', which democratizes access to academic journals.
The Prime Minister praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission to the ISS, while urging young minds to aim for cosmic exploration that enhances life on earth. The Olympiad, organized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, draws global participation, embodying India's vision of limitless scientific inquiry.
