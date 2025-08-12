Fires Raging: Wildfires Contained in Turkey's Canakkale Province
Firefighters in Turkey have successfully contained large wildfires sweeping across the northwestern province of Canakkale and other regions. Residents, including Tugbagul Altan Gulgun, were forced to evacuate as homes and infrastructure faced significant damage. The Canakkale airport and Dardanelles Strait were temporarily closed due to the fires.
In Canakkale, Turkey, authorities have managed to contain several wildfires that had been raging across the province. The blazes, which led to the temporary closure of Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait, forced hundreds of residents to evacuate amid growing concerns over their safety as the fires spread rapidly.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced that the wildfires in Canakkale, along the southern Dardanelles Strait, and in Izmir were under control. Despite the containment efforts, the destruction was unavoidable, with many homes suffering significant damage as a result of the flames.
Tugbagul Altan Gulgun, a resident affected by the wildfires, described her harrowing experience of evacuating her home with her family in minutes, taking only essential belongings. Yet, when they returned, they were met with a partially burnt house, signaling the daunting recovery task ahead.
