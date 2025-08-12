Honda Expands Its Horizons: New BigWing Outlet in Chennai

In a strategic expansion move, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new BigWing outlet in Chennai, broadening its premium motorcycling footprint.

Located in Virugambakkam, this state-of-the-art facility offers sales and service for Honda's mid-size motorcycle range, catering to enthusiasts in the city.

Honda's BigWing now boasts over 150 touchpoints across the country, reflecting the brand's commitment to bringing premium motorcycling experiences closer to fans nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)