Honda Expands Its Horizons: New BigWing Outlet in Chennai

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has opened a new BigWing outlet in Virugambakkam, Chennai. This marks part of Honda's expansion strategy, offering mid-size motorcycles from 200-750cc including Hornet 2.0, NX200, CB350, and Gold Wing Tour. With over 150 touchpoints, Honda continues reaching premium motorcycling enthusiasts across India.

Updated: 12-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new BigWing outlet in Chennai, broadening its premium motorcycling footprint.

Located in Virugambakkam, this state-of-the-art facility offers sales and service for Honda's mid-size motorcycle range, catering to enthusiasts in the city.

Honda's BigWing now boasts over 150 touchpoints across the country, reflecting the brand's commitment to bringing premium motorcycling experiences closer to fans nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

