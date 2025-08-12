India Marks World Elephant Day 2025 with Focus on Conservation and Coexistence

India reaffirmed its global leadership in elephant conservation as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, inaugurated the World Elephant Day 2025 celebrations in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The event showcased the country’s comprehensive approach to protecting its National Heritage Animal, blending cutting-edge technology with traditional ecological knowledge to safeguard habitats and reduce human-elephant conflict.

Addressing a gathering of policymakers, forest officials, wildlife experts, and community representatives, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh said:

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is pioneering a sustainable future for elephants by combining technologies like AI, remote sensing, and geospatial mapping with traditional wisdom to protect their habitats.”

He stressed that India’s conservation strategy goes beyond policy—it is a reflection of the country’s civilizational ethos and deep-rooted ecological responsibility.

India’s Conservation Credentials

India holds nearly 60% of the world’s wild Asian elephant population, supported by 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 scientifically identified corridors. These measures, combined with legal protections, scientific habitat management, and cultural reverence, have positioned India as a global model for harmonious human-wildlife coexistence.

Shri Singh reflected on the nation’s ancient connection with elephants, pointing to evidence in Bhimbetka’s prehistoric cave paintings, temple traditions, and the veneration of elephants as Lord Ganesha—a symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and protection.

Tamil Nadu’s Key Role

Home to a substantial elephant population and rich biodiversity, Tamil Nadu plays a crucial role in both conservation and conflict mitigation. Coimbatore, a hotspot for human-elephant interactions, served as the ideal host for the national celebrations, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative solutions.

Recognising Conservation Champions

As part of the celebrations, the Gaj Gaurav Awards were conferred to individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to elephant protection:

Arunachal Pradesh – Shri Ganesh Tamang (Mahout), Shri Sumit Gogoi (Elephant Attendant)

Madhya Pradesh – Shri Kesu Singh Walke (Assistant Mahout), Shri Sahadan Ram Lakada (Assistant Mahout)

Tamil Nadu – Shri M. Murali (Anti-Poaching Watcher), Shri S. Karthikeyan (Forest Guard)

Uttar Pradesh – Shri Irshad Ali (Mahout)

These honourees exemplify the critical role of frontline workers in safeguarding elephants and their habitats.

Key Initiatives Launched

A major highlight was the release of “Healthy Feet, Healthy Elephants: A Guide to Foot Care in Captive Asian Elephants”, offering practical guidelines for preventive care, hygiene, early diagnosis, and training of caregivers to improve the welfare of captive elephants.

In addition, a nationwide awareness campaign was launched, reaching 12 lakh students in 5,000 schools to instill awareness about elephant conservation and promote coexistence with wildlife.

Human-Elephant Conflict Workshop

A Workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) brought together representatives from elephant range states to share experiences and strategies. Discussions focused on:

Habitat management and restoration

Corridor protection and anti-fragmentation efforts

Community engagement for coexistence

Innovative conflict mitigation technologies

Capacity building in high-conflict zones

The workshop aligns with Project Elephant’s participatory, science-based framework, encouraging collaboration among stakeholders to develop long-term solutions.

Symbol of National Commitment

The Coimbatore celebrations were held in the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, symbolising the unity of government agencies, civil society, and citizens in protecting one of the country’s most iconic species.

Senior officials present included Shri Sushil Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Forests & Special Secretary; Dr. Sanjayan Kumar, Inspector General of Forests, Project Tiger & Elephant; officers from MoEF&CC, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Ministry of Railways, and multiple state forest departments.

Closing the ceremony, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh reiterated India’s pledge to ensure that future generations inherit a thriving forest ecosystem where elephants—symbols of wisdom and guardians of the forest—continue to roam freely and safely.