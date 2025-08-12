Devastating Downpour in Telangana: Communities Brace for Impact

In Warangal, Telangana, heavy rains claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing downpour across the region. As chief minister A Revanth Reddy convened an emergency meeting, local authorities scrambled to organize relief measures for affected residents.

Storm-water congestion has exacerbated the flooding, submerging neighborhoods like Sai Ganesh Colony and Lenin Nagar. Officials, including District Collector Satya Sarada, have promised drainage enhancements to prevent future inundations. Meanwhile, special officers will oversee districts where the weather forecast predicts extremely heavy rain.

The Met Centre has issued warnings for persistent rainfall across several districts, compounded by potential cloud bursts. Residents of low-lying areas are advised to relocate for safety as measures, such as work-from-home directives, aim to minimize disruption in Hyderabad amidst the looming weather crisis.

