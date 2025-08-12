Left Menu

Devastating Downpour in Telangana: Communities Brace for Impact

An 80-year-old woman died in Warangal, Telangana, after heavy rains inundated low-lying areas. With severe weather forecast, authorities are on alert, setting up relief centers and preparing for potential flooding. Plans include drainage improvements and possible work-from-home orders to mitigate traffic congestion.

In Warangal, Telangana, heavy rains claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing downpour across the region. As chief minister A Revanth Reddy convened an emergency meeting, local authorities scrambled to organize relief measures for affected residents.

Storm-water congestion has exacerbated the flooding, submerging neighborhoods like Sai Ganesh Colony and Lenin Nagar. Officials, including District Collector Satya Sarada, have promised drainage enhancements to prevent future inundations. Meanwhile, special officers will oversee districts where the weather forecast predicts extremely heavy rain.

The Met Centre has issued warnings for persistent rainfall across several districts, compounded by potential cloud bursts. Residents of low-lying areas are advised to relocate for safety as measures, such as work-from-home directives, aim to minimize disruption in Hyderabad amidst the looming weather crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

