Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Southern and eastern Taiwan brace for Typhoon Podul, leading to massive shutdowns and evacuations. The mid-strength storm threatens destructive winds and heavy rainfall, prompting cancellation of flights and suspension of work and school. Authorities are on high alert for potential impacts on Taiwan's densely populated western coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-08-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 06:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As Typhoon Podul approaches, Taiwan faces significant disruptions, with southern and eastern regions shutting down on Wednesday. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and thousands evacuated, as the island prepares for the mid-strength typhoon expected to impact the region with gusts reaching 191 kph.

The storm targets Taitung and is expected to make landfall by Wednesday afternoon. Alerts warn residents of destructive winds and urge for immediate shelter. Among the affected areas, nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, have suspended work and school, while Taiwan's capital, Taipei, remains operational.

Authorities have evacuated nearly 5,000 residents ahead of the storm's arrival. The aftereffects of July's severe typhoon still linger, emphasizing the need for prepared responses. As Podul is projected to reach the western coast and continue toward China's Fujian province, extensive rainfall and potential landslides remain significant threats.

