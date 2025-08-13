Dollar Dips Amid Inflation Data and Political Tensions

The dollar plummeted to a two-week low on Wednesday, reacting to a moderate U.S. inflation report that has heightened the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month. President Trump's ongoing efforts to consolidate control over U.S. institutions have further weakened the currency's standing.

In July, U.S. consumer prices saw a slight upturn, aligning with forecasts. With limited impact observed from Trump's comprehensive tariffs, investors are placing a 98% likelihood on imminent Fed rate cuts, as indicated by LSEG data. President Trump's attempts to challenge Fed Chair Jerome Powell's autonomy, including considering a lawsuit over central bank renovations, have added to investor concerns.

Amidst these developments, Trump criticized Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon over the bank's economic forecasts. Concurrently, the euro and sterling saw gains against the dollar, reflecting fluctuating global confidence in U.S. policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)