Southern Europe Infernos: Battling Heatwave-Fueled Wildfires

Wildfires intensified by a relentless heatwave and powerful winds have engulfed southern Europe, tearing through residential and industrial areas and prompting evacuations. As flames encircled the Greek city of Patras and olive groves, rail services faced significant disruptions due to the raging infernos.

Volunteer firefighter Giorgos Karvanis described the scene as apocalyptic, while authorities continued issuing evacuation alerts for towns and villages. On the Greek islands of Chios and Cephalonia, and throughout Spain, officials have urgently urged people to seek safety from the encroaching fires.

The crisis worsens as Spain mourns the loss of a firefighter and contends with problematic weather that exacerbates the situation. Meanwhile, in Albania, the Defense Minister acknowledges the country's critical state, with a plethora of wildfires pressing on. The intense heatwave, anticipated to endure, complicates firefighting efforts across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)