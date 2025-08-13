Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan Claims 11 Lives, Injures 8

A tragic accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, involving a pickup van and a parked truck, resulted in the deaths of 11 Uttar Pradesh residents, including seven children, and injuries to eight others. The victims were returning from a temple visit. Authorities and leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:24 IST
A severe road accident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday morning, when a pickup van collided with a parked truck, leading to the deaths of 11 individuals, including seven children, and injuring eight, according to police sources.

The tragic incident transpired as the van, returning from a religious trip to temples in Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji, rammed into a stationary vehicle on Manoharpur highway. The collision has left one among the injured in critical condition, informed Dausa SP Sagar.

Numerous leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, have expressed profound grief. Asrauli village in Uttar Pradesh mourns the loss of its residents, with local authorities ensuring support and assistance to the bereaved families. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other officials have directed prompt medical care for the injured.

