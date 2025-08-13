Left Menu

Tragic Tennessee Floods: Family Lost to Falling Tree Amid Deluge

A family of three perished when a tree fell on their car amidst severe flooding in East Ridge, Tennessee. Emergency responders carried out multiple rescues as the area grappled with widespread flooding. Authorities have declared a local state of emergency and are preparing for more heavy rainfall.

  • United States

In a tragic turn of events, a Tennessee family of three lost their lives when their car was struck by a falling tree during severe flooding on Tuesday night. Emergency services confirmed the unfortunate incident in East Ridge, a suburb of Chattanooga.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, through spokesperson Amy Maxwell, reported that the tree collapse occurred just after midnight. The already saturated ground gave way under heavy rainfall and flooding, resulting in the tragedy.

As emergency teams responded to flooded areas, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp declared a local state of emergency. The situation remains dire as more heavy rains and flooding are expected. Residents have been urged to exercise extreme caution in the affected zones.

