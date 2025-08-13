Nature's Fury: Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with widespread destruction as fresh incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods hit the hill state. Important infrastructural links, including over 300 roads and two national highways, have been shut down, severely disrupting transport and daily life.

In Shimla district, a police post and numerous facilities were swept away, while in the Lahaul and Spiti regions, further devastation was reported with the destruction of vital bridges. Agricultural land has also suffered substantial damage, prompting ongoing relief efforts.

Residents of flood-hit areas have been evacuated as authorities brace for continued heavy rains, with alerts issued for further severe weather conditions in several districts. The monsoon has had a severe impact since June, resulting in significant casualties and economic losses.

