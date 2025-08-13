Devastating Floods Ravage Himachal Pradesh's Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh is in turmoil as cloudbursts and flash floods wreak havoc in the region, leading to significant infrastructure damage. Key roads and bridges have been washed away, including parts of two national highways, disrupting life in the affected districts.

In the wake of these floods, the districts of Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti have suffered tremendous infrastructure setbacks. Vital connections, such as bridges to Koot and Kyav panchayats, have been severed, complicating relief efforts and highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness in these vulnerable areas.

Authorities have been actively assessing and responding to the situation, with the State Emergency Operation Centre warning of further adverse weather conditions. Despite substantial economic losses, the timely evacuation efforts have helped avert casualties. Communities remain on high alert as more rain is expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)