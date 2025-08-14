Left Menu

South Korea Battles Unrelenting Rain as Region Begins Recovery

Torrential rain lashed South Korea's greater Seoul area for two days, causing floods, road damage, and forcing evacuations. The downpour claimed at least one life, impacted transportation, and left many without power. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy as the weather is expected to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:05 IST
South Korea Battles Unrelenting Rain as Region Begins Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

After two days of relentless rain, South Korea's greater Seoul region is beginning to see a respite. However, the torrential downpour has already left its mark, claiming at least one life and causing widespread damage.

The heavy rainfall, which started early on Wednesday, resulted in sudden floods and road blockages, forcing nearly 1,000 individuals to evacuate their homes. Officials confirmed that parts of Seoul and nearby cities such as Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo experienced accumulations between 270 to 320 millimeters, turning streets into muddy rivers.

Emergency rescue teams were engaged in saving at least 145 individuals and managed road disruptions throughout the storm. By Thursday, power was restored for some 4,000 households previously left in the dark. Although conditions are slowly improving, hundreds remain displaced, with many unable to return due to damaged homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025