South Korea Battles Unrelenting Rain as Region Begins Recovery
Torrential rain lashed South Korea's greater Seoul area for two days, causing floods, road damage, and forcing evacuations. The downpour claimed at least one life, impacted transportation, and left many without power. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy as the weather is expected to improve.
After two days of relentless rain, South Korea's greater Seoul region is beginning to see a respite. However, the torrential downpour has already left its mark, claiming at least one life and causing widespread damage.
The heavy rainfall, which started early on Wednesday, resulted in sudden floods and road blockages, forcing nearly 1,000 individuals to evacuate their homes. Officials confirmed that parts of Seoul and nearby cities such as Paju, Incheon, and Gimpo experienced accumulations between 270 to 320 millimeters, turning streets into muddy rivers.
Emergency rescue teams were engaged in saving at least 145 individuals and managed road disruptions throughout the storm. By Thursday, power was restored for some 4,000 households previously left in the dark. Although conditions are slowly improving, hundreds remain displaced, with many unable to return due to damaged homes.
