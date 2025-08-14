Left Menu

Tree Fall Tragedy: Father-Daughter Injured in Delhi Downpour

A 50-year-old man and his daughter sustained critical injuries when a tree fell on their motorcycle in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji during heavy rain. Continuous rainfall had uprooted the tree, damaging nearby vehicles. They were hospitalized, and authorities are addressing the situation to prevent further harm.

In a distressing accident on Thursday morning, a 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured when a towering tree crashed onto their motorcycle amid relentless rains in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji locality. According to official reports, the incident occurred in the densely populated B Block area.

Heavy downpour since Wednesday evening led to the tree's unexpected collapse, affecting nearby vehicles. Emergency responders promptly transported the injured duo to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention after the alarming incident.

A hydraulic crane was necessary to clear the road, and municipal officials have been assigned to evaluate the damage and conduct pruning operations to avert future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

