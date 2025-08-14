Tree Fall Tragedy: Father-Daughter Injured in Delhi Downpour

In a distressing accident on Thursday morning, a 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured when a towering tree crashed onto their motorcycle amid relentless rains in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji locality. According to official reports, the incident occurred in the densely populated B Block area.

Heavy downpour since Wednesday evening led to the tree's unexpected collapse, affecting nearby vehicles. Emergency responders promptly transported the injured duo to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention after the alarming incident.

A hydraulic crane was necessary to clear the road, and municipal officials have been assigned to evaluate the damage and conduct pruning operations to avert future mishaps.

