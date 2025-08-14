India's Jal Shakti Ministry Engages with Nepal's Madhes Province on Drought Crisis
A delegation from India's Jal Shakti ministry consulted with Nepal's Madhes Province officials on the region's drought crisis. Due to delayed monsoon rains, farmers face challenges threatening their livelihoods. The Indian team suggested using groundwater resources and will conduct studies to help address water shortages.
- Nepal
The ongoing drought crisis in Nepal's Madhes Province has prompted a three-member delegation from India's Jal Shakti ministry to visit the region, meeting with Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh on Thursday.
This year's delayed monsoon has severely impacted Madhes, a crucial agricultural area on the Indian border, causing distress among local farmers reliant on timely rainfall for sowing.
Though recent rains have brought partial relief, the Indian delegation advised harnessing groundwater. They assured Chief Minister Singh that a team will soon study the groundwater resources extensively to mitigate the water scarcity.
