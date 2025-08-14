Left Menu

Revamping Bhubaneswar: A New Metro Rail in the Making

The Odisha government has announced plans for a new metro rail project in Bhubaneswar, scrapping previous plans made by the BJD government. A technical committee will be formed to develop a detailed project report, with support from the central government, aiming to enhance urban transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:18 IST
Revamping Bhubaneswar: A New Metro Rail in the Making
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has unveiled a fresh vision for Bhubaneswar's metro rail project, marking a significant shift from previous plans conceived by the BJD administration.

Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Housing and Urban Development Minister, highlighted that a technical committee comprising experts and officials will be constituted to devise a comprehensive approach.

The initiative will be supported by the central government, reflecting a collaborative effort to bolster urban transport infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

