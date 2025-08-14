Revamping Bhubaneswar: A New Metro Rail in the Making

The Odisha government has unveiled a fresh vision for Bhubaneswar's metro rail project, marking a significant shift from previous plans conceived by the BJD administration.

Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Housing and Urban Development Minister, highlighted that a technical committee comprising experts and officials will be constituted to devise a comprehensive approach.

The initiative will be supported by the central government, reflecting a collaborative effort to bolster urban transport infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)