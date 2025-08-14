Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Chositi Village in Kishtwar

A catastrophic cloudburst hit Chositi, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, claiming at least 20 lives. Rescue operations are ongoing to save those trapped under debris while officials warn that casualties might increase.

Chositi bore the brunt of the deadly cloudburst during a religious pilgrimage, causing flash floods that demolished structures including shops and a security post. Rescue efforts, spearheaded by Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, have been vigorously mobilized.

The annual Machail Mata yatra was abruptly suspended as authorities focus on the urgent rescue and relief operations. Concerns rise over unchecked power projects potentially exacerbating local environmental vulnerabilities.

