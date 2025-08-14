Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Chositi Village in Kishtwar

A devastating cloudburst ravaged the village of Chositi in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives and injuring many others. The calamity prompted large-scale rescue efforts involving local authorities and national disaster response teams to aid the stricken community.

Updated: 14-08-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic cloudburst hit Chositi, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, claiming at least 20 lives. Rescue operations are ongoing to save those trapped under debris while officials warn that casualties might increase.

Chositi bore the brunt of the deadly cloudburst during a religious pilgrimage, causing flash floods that demolished structures including shops and a security post. Rescue efforts, spearheaded by Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, have been vigorously mobilized.

The annual Machail Mata yatra was abruptly suspended as authorities focus on the urgent rescue and relief operations. Concerns rise over unchecked power projects potentially exacerbating local environmental vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

