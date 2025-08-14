Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst in Kishtwar Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts

A catastrophic cloudburst in Chositi village of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has led to over 30 fatalities. Rescue operations involving NDRF, Army, and local volunteers are underway. Many structures were destroyed, including a 'langar' packed with devotees for the Machail Mata yatra. The incident highlights environmental concerns amid ongoing development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive cloudburst devastated Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 30 people, including two CISF personnel, as per official reports.

Authorities have initiated large-scale rescue operations, mobilizing NDRF and the Army to save those affected. Currently, over 120 people have been rescued, with 38 in serious condition. However, the death toll may rise as more people are suspected to be trapped in the debris.

The calamity highlights environmental concerns over unchecked development projects in the region. BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal underscored the need for rigorous assessments of power projects, fearing further ecological degradation in Kishtwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

