Devastating Cloudburst in Kishtwar Sparks Urgent Rescue Efforts

A massive cloudburst devastated Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 30 people, including two CISF personnel, as per official reports.

Authorities have initiated large-scale rescue operations, mobilizing NDRF and the Army to save those affected. Currently, over 120 people have been rescued, with 38 in serious condition. However, the death toll may rise as more people are suspected to be trapped in the debris.

The calamity highlights environmental concerns over unchecked development projects in the region. BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal underscored the need for rigorous assessments of power projects, fearing further ecological degradation in Kishtwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)