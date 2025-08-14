Left Menu

Fatal Tango: Star's Dramatic Death Dance with Black Hole

Astronomers have observed a rare supernova where a massive star, locked in a binary system with a black hole, exploded after losing mass to its companion. The event, located 700 million light-years from Earth, reveals new insights into stellar deaths and the role of black holes in supernovae.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:53 IST
Astronomers have witnessed a remarkable cosmic event where a star met a cataclysmic end in an unusual supernova. This occurred when a massive star locked in a binary system with a black hole exploded after being distorted and stripped of its material by the black hole's immense gravitational pull.

Located 700 million light-years from Earth, the star was at least 10 times the mass of our sun, and its interaction with the black hole offers new insights into how some stars meet their fate. Astrophysicist Alexander Gagliano and colleagues observed that as the star lost mass, it eventually burst in a dramatic explosion.

Harvard University astrophysicist Ashley Villar explained that these observations expand our understanding of stellar death. The findings also highlight the impact of companions in a binary system on a star's life cycle, with implications for more systems where a black hole is involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

