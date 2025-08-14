Tragedy in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Flashfloods
A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district's Chositi village, Jammu and Kashmir, triggered flashfloods resulting in at least 46 fatalities. Rescue operations, with help from various agencies, are ongoing. The disaster led to suspension of the annual Machail Mata yatra and prompted national leaders to express condolences.
A catastrophic cloudburst struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, claiming at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel. As night descended, 167 individuals were rescued, with 38 reportedly in critical condition, while the death toll is expected to rise.
The disaster occurred amid the annual Machail Mata yatra, halting the pilgrimage as rescuers faced obstructions from collapsed structures and landslides. National leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their condolences and assured monitoring of the situation.
Rescue efforts by the NDRF, SDRF, police, and Army continue as authorities strive to handle the ramifications of this natural catastrophe. Concerns over unchecked power projects in the region have been raised in light of these events.
