Concrete Stranglehold: The Silent Killer of Delhi Trees
Delhi's heavy rain not only caused flooding but also toppled 26 trees, tragically crushing a car and emphasizing the detrimental effects of urban concretisation. This practice, intended to enhance aesthetics and durability, suffocates trees by blocking essential nutrients, water, and air, weakening them over time.
- Country:
- India
The torrential downpour that hit Delhi on Thursday led to significant street flooding and traffic chaos. However, it also took a toll on the city's greenery, with 26 trees uprooted during the storm.
One of the most tragic incidents occurred on a busy road in Kalkaji, where a falling tree crushed a car, killing a 50-year-old man and seriously injuring his daughter. Environmentalists argue that such felling is not merely a result of natural causes but is exacerbated by human activities.
Concrete encasement of tree bases prevents necessary growth and nourishment, ultimately weakening them. Experts have long warned about the negative impacts of concretisation, yet enforcement and public awareness remain lacking. The recent events underscore the urgent need to address this practice and protect the city's urban forest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heathrow Hit By Flight Cancellations After Air Traffic Control Woes
Heathrow Chaos: Air Traffic Control Glitches Cause Flight Cancellations
Britain's Air Traffic Disruption: A Call for Accountability
Flight Disruptions: UK's Air Traffic Control Woes
New Zealand Reopens Doors for Offshore Oil Exploration Amid Environmental Concerns