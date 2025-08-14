Concrete Stranglehold: The Silent Killer of Delhi Trees

The torrential downpour that hit Delhi on Thursday led to significant street flooding and traffic chaos. However, it also took a toll on the city's greenery, with 26 trees uprooted during the storm.

One of the most tragic incidents occurred on a busy road in Kalkaji, where a falling tree crushed a car, killing a 50-year-old man and seriously injuring his daughter. Environmentalists argue that such felling is not merely a result of natural causes but is exacerbated by human activities.

Concrete encasement of tree bases prevents necessary growth and nourishment, ultimately weakening them. Experts have long warned about the negative impacts of concretisation, yet enforcement and public awareness remain lacking. The recent events underscore the urgent need to address this practice and protect the city's urban forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)