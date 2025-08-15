Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Drown in Coimbatore Canal

In a tragic incident reported by the Bangalapudur police, two college students lost their lives by drowning in a canal in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan, both 19 and residents of Goundan Palayam, were studying computer science in a private college. They, along with three other friends, had traveled to Thooka Naicken Palayam for a casual swim.

Despite efforts by their friends and rescue services, Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan's bodies were recovered lifeless after an hour-long search. The police have registered a case of accidental drowning, notifying the families of the deceased.