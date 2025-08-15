Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Drown in Coimbatore Canal
Two college students drowned in a canal in Coimbatore. A group of five, all aged 19, were swimming when two didn’t resurface. After a search by friends and authorities, their bodies were found. The police have registered a case and informed the deceased's parents.
15-08-2025
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident reported by the Bangalapudur police, two college students lost their lives by drowning in a canal in Coimbatore on Thursday.
The victims, identified as Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan, both 19 and residents of Goundan Palayam, were studying computer science in a private college. They, along with three other friends, had traveled to Thooka Naicken Palayam for a casual swim.
Despite efforts by their friends and rescue services, Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan's bodies were recovered lifeless after an hour-long search. The police have registered a case of accidental drowning, notifying the families of the deceased.
