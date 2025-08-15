Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Drown in Coimbatore Canal

Two college students drowned in a canal in Coimbatore. A group of five, all aged 19, were swimming when two didn’t resurface. After a search by friends and authorities, their bodies were found. The police have registered a case and informed the deceased's parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Drown in Coimbatore Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident reported by the Bangalapudur police, two college students lost their lives by drowning in a canal in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The victims, identified as Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan, both 19 and residents of Goundan Palayam, were studying computer science in a private college. They, along with three other friends, had traveled to Thooka Naicken Palayam for a casual swim.

Despite efforts by their friends and rescue services, Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan's bodies were recovered lifeless after an hour-long search. The police have registered a case of accidental drowning, notifying the families of the deceased.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025