Diwali Delight: GST Reforms to Lighten India's Tax Load
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the goods and services tax (GST) will undergo reforms by Diwali, resulting in lower taxes. A ministerial group is reviewing merging tax slabs and reducing rates to simplify and lighten the GST burden, which aims to spur economic growth.
In a landmark announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to revise the goods and services tax (GST) system, aiming to reduce taxes by Diwali, the revered Hindu festival of lights celebrated in October.
Speaking on the country's anniversary of independence, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to next-generation GST reforms designed to ease the tax duty nationwide. The initiative is part of Modi's broader economic strategy to fortify India's financial landscape.
A ministerial group is currently assessing options to consolidate tax slabs and cut rates for certain goods, such as packaged foods and hotel accommodation, with a view to enhancing consumption and boosting revenue. These proposed changes are expected to modulate GST brackets introduced in 2017, potentially impacting the nation's GDP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Push for 'Swadeshi': Farmers Unite for Economic Growth
RBI Holds Repo Rate Steady as Economic Growth Shows Resilience
Maharashtra local bodies to go to polls in phases, process to start after Diwali: official
Deloitte Projects Robust Economic Growth for India Amid Global Opportunities
India and Philippines Propel Trade Talks for Economic Growth