Left Menu

Diwali Delight: GST Reforms to Lighten India's Tax Load

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the goods and services tax (GST) will undergo reforms by Diwali, resulting in lower taxes. A ministerial group is reviewing merging tax slabs and reducing rates to simplify and lighten the GST burden, which aims to spur economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST
Diwali Delight: GST Reforms to Lighten India's Tax Load
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to revise the goods and services tax (GST) system, aiming to reduce taxes by Diwali, the revered Hindu festival of lights celebrated in October.

Speaking on the country's anniversary of independence, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to next-generation GST reforms designed to ease the tax duty nationwide. The initiative is part of Modi's broader economic strategy to fortify India's financial landscape.

A ministerial group is currently assessing options to consolidate tax slabs and cut rates for certain goods, such as packaged foods and hotel accommodation, with a view to enhancing consumption and boosting revenue. These proposed changes are expected to modulate GST brackets introduced in 2017, potentially impacting the nation's GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

Trump and Putin's Alaska Meeting: No Deal on Ukraine but Talks Continue

 Global
2
Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

Trump-Putin Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire

 Global
3
Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

Breaking Cold Front: Putin and Trump Pave Path to Dialogue

 United States
4
Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

Earthquake Shakes Australia's East Coast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Nuclear and wind power drive long-term economic Growth in BRICS nations

How digital technology, governance and behaviour shape better cities

Explainable AI delivers transparent, high-precision identification of marine microplastics

Financial, supply and hesitancy barriers slow vaccine progress in MENA region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025